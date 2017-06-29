Master weaver Bangie anak Embol, in Sarawak, Malaysian Borneo. Pictures: Ore Huiying

It's dawn and Bangie anak Embol has been up for an hour or so, washing clothes, reciting prayers and chatting with neighbours in Rumah Gareh, an Iban longhouse in central Sarawak, Malaysian Borneo. In the day's first rays, the septuagenarian heads for the well-tended garden in front of the longhouse, knife in hand, ready to cut a few stems of tarum, the indigo plant she'll use to dye cotton yarn for the pua kumbu ceremonial cloth she is weaving.

