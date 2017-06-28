Man threatens to kill daughters after ex-wife did not return for Raya

KOTA KINABALU: An unemployed man, who is believed to be depressive, threatened to kill his two daughters after his ex-wife refused to spend Hari Raya with him and their children. The 30-year-old man, who was allegedly on drugs at the time, started screaming and took his daughters, aged two and five, into a room at their house in Kg Suang Prai, Menggatal near here at about 5pm Tuesday.

