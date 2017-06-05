Man gets 15 years for causing death o...

Man gets 15 years for causing death of friend

Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A 24-year-old local man who caused the death of his friend over a debt was sent to prison for 15 years. Sessions Court Judge Azreena Aziz handed the sentence to Mohd Ramzan Suhaimi after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of handphone technician, Mohd Ali Baba Kirim Abdullah, at 11.30pm on Dec 27, 2015 at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport carpark here.

Chicago, IL

