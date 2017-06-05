Man gets 15 years for causing death of friend
Kota Kinabalu: A 24-year-old local man who caused the death of his friend over a debt was sent to prison for 15 years. Sessions Court Judge Azreena Aziz handed the sentence to Mohd Ramzan Suhaimi after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of handphone technician, Mohd Ali Baba Kirim Abdullah, at 11.30pm on Dec 27, 2015 at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport carpark here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC