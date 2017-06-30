Man found dead in KK rented room

Man found dead in KK rented room

Kota Kinabalu: An 87-year-old man was found dead in his rented room in Kg Air on Thursday, two days after he was last seen by his fellow tenants. City Police Chief ACP M. Chandra said Daud Asmara was found lying down on his back on his bed in the room he rented behind Maybank in Kampung Air.

