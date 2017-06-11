Man falls into river, feared drowned

Man falls into river, feared drowned

Kota Kinabalu: A man was believed to have drowned after he fell into a river while crossing a bridge at Kampung Lingga in Kiulu, Tuaran, Sunday. Tuaran Police Chief DSP Abdul Fuad Abd Malek on Monday said initial findings showed the man and a woman, in her 50s, were returning to Kg Mangkaladom after attending a relative's birthday party.

