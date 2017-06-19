Man claims trial to attempting to escape from police
Kota Kinabalu: A local accused of committing terrorist-related offences was on Monday charged in the Magistrate's Court with attempting to escape from police custody. Aszroy Achoi, 25, is accused of committing the offence at 4.30pm on May 25 this year at the courtroom of the High Court 1, here.
