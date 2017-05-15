Man accused of Malaysia Airlines threat does not appear in court
A man charged over a bomb scare on a Malaysia Airlines flight has failed to appear in an Australian court because he feels unsafe, his lawyer has said. Flight MH128, bound for Kuala Lumpur, returned to Melbourne on Wednesday after passenger Manodh Marks tried to enter the cockpit, police allege.
