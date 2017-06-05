Male farmers at highest risk of contr...

Male farmers at highest risk of contracting 'monkey malaria' in Malaysia

23 hrs ago

Adult male farmers in Malaysia are more than twice as likely to contract Plasmodium knowlesi malaria - an infection usually found only in monkeys - than other people in their communities, according to a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health . The research team found that farmers in the country's Sabah region who work on plantations, clearing vegetation and taking part in forestry work were most at risk.

Chicago, IL

