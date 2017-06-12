Malaysia's Petronas set to auction Kimanis crude on Dubai exchange

Malaysia's Petronas [PETRA.UL] is set to auction one of its crude grades on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange, according to sources familiar with the matter, making the state-owned company the first to sell a non-Middle East oil on the trading platform. DME documents - updated in June and posted on the exchange's website - indicate Petronas trading arm Petco is looking to sell the Kimanis grade over the Dubai platform, although without providing any details on volumes or timing.

