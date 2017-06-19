Malaysians arrest former leader of Pulo separatist group

Sama-ae Thanam, a former leader of the Patani United Liberation Organisation , has been arrested by Malaysian authorities on a charge related to security, according to Supanat Sirantawineti, secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre . Mr Sama-ae was detained by Malaysian officials two days ago after visiting relatives in Perak in the northern part of Malaysia where he runs a restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.