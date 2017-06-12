Malaysian plane goes missing as major...

Malaysian plane goes missing as major search operation...

Read more: Daily Star

The Hawk 108 fighter jet took off from Kuantan airbase in south east Malaysia this morning when it lost contact around 11.30am local time . The RMAT said: "The aircraft took off from the Kuantan airbase at 11am and we lost contact at 11.30am."

