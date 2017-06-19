Malaysian opposition had no influence...

Malaysian opposition had no influence on US government's 1MDB lawsuit: Dr Mahathir

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday that the opposition coalition had no influence on the lawsuit filed by the US government to recover assets allegedly bought with funds stolen from state investment firm 1MDB. Last week, US authorities moved to seize another US$540 million in assets that was allegedly used to buy high-end property, a yacht and art pieces amongst other things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC