Malaysian opposition had no influence on US government's 1MDB lawsuit: Dr Mahathir
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday that the opposition coalition had no influence on the lawsuit filed by the US government to recover assets allegedly bought with funds stolen from state investment firm 1MDB. Last week, US authorities moved to seize another US$540 million in assets that was allegedly used to buy high-end property, a yacht and art pieces amongst other things.
