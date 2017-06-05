Malaysian officials lacked common cou...

Malaysian officials lacked common courtesy: Vaiko

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Chennai, June 10 - MDMK leader Vaiko, who was deported from Malaysia, said common courtesy was lacking in the way he was treated by the Malaysian immigration officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Speaking to reporters here on his arrival, Vaiko, when queried on whether he was treated like a criminal in Malaysia, said: It was not like that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC