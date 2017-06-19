Malaysian internet centre a hit with ...

Malaysian internet centre a hit with kids

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: South China Morning Post

On the outskirts of the capital of the Malaysian state of Pahang there is an Internet cafe that has never been short of patrons. Judging by the bicycles parked outside the premises at Kampung Kempadang here, it was easy to see who the loyal customers were: children who come to the Internet centre after school and on weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC