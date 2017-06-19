Malaysian authorities arrest MBI founder
The founder of MBI Group International has been arrested at his house in Kulim, Kedah to assist investigation into the company's pyramid scheme-based financial investment. The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry enforcement division director Datuk Mohd Roslan Mahayudin said the man in his 50s, was detained in his house in Taman MBI Desaku Kulim following a simultaneous raid at three locations.
