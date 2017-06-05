Malaysian anti-graft body to probe corruption claims at Felda Global Ventures
A man walks past a welcome signboard outside the Federal Land Development Authority Sungai Tengi Selatan palm oil plantation in Hulu Selangor, north of Kuala Lumpur on February 22, 2012. Photo - Reuters File A man walks past a welcome signboard outside the Federal Land Development Authority Sungai Tengi Selatan palm oil plantation in Hulu Selangor, north of Kuala Lumpur on February 22, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC