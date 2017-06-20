Malaysia wins bid to host tunnel cong...

Malaysia wins bid to host tunnel congress in 2020

1 hr ago

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has been chosen as the host for the World Tunnel Congress in 2020, beating Australia to the job. At the recent 43rd International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association general assembly in Norway, member countries scrutinised the bids with 30 votes given to Malaysia.

Chicago, IL

