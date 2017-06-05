Malaysia watching developments 'close...

Malaysia watching developments 'closely' after Gulf nations cut ties with Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday said his government will closely watch developments in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia and a handful of other Gulf states cut ties with Qatar . Najib said Malaysia is friends with many Gulf nations and would study the issues that led to severance of ties with Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC