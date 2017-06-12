Malaysia tourism tax proceeds for pro...

Malaysia tourism tax proceeds for promotion, refurbishment purposes: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will use proceeds from the Tourism Tax - which comes into force on Jul 1 - to promote Malaysia overseas and refurbish tourism facilities, said Tourism and Culture Minister Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz on Saturday . He said the ministry needed to find new sources of income to finance its activities after the government reduced its allocation following the decline of world oil prices.

