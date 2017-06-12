Malaysia to impose tourism tax

The Malaysian government is going ahead with its tourism tax to be imposed from July 1. This AFP photo taken on February 1, 2017, shows members of the Malaysian indigenous Mah Meri community dance during the "Puja Pantai" ritual, a thanksgiving ritual praying to the spirits of the seas, in Pulau Carey on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. The country's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who disclosed this on Thursday, said more funds were needed to support tourism promotion activities.

