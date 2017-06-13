Malaysia seizes 300kg of pangolin scales

Malaysia seizes 300kg of pangolin scales

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Malaysian customs officers have seized almost 300 kilograms of pangolin scales being smuggled through the main airport, officials said on Tuesday. The 288-kilogram haul was found at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last Friday in 12 boxes labelled as oyster shells on the waybill.

Chicago, IL

