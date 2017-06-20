Malaysia seizes $1.2 million worth of Pangolin Scales from Ghana

The Customs and Excise Department of Malaysia on Thursday intercepted a shipment of pangolin scales from Ghana worth 5 million ringgit at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Thursday. The Director of the Customs and Excise Department of Malaysia, Datuk Hamzah Sundang said the scales, packed in 16 large boxes, were seized at the Air Cargo Free Trade Zone of the airport.

