Malaysia says unaware of Myanmar's pl...

Malaysia says unaware of Myanmar's plans to lift worker ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Myanmar migrant workers queue as they arrive in Yangon airport on Aug 8, 2016 after being released from detention camps in Malaysia. KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government says it is unaware of Myanmar's plans to lift a ban imposed in December on workers coming to Malaysia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC