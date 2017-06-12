Malaysia police investigate alleged b...

Malaysia police investigate alleged bullying death as murder

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this June 12, 2017 photo, an unidentified relative of Malaysian teenager T. Nhaveen shows a picture with the teenager, outside Penang Island General Hospital in Penang, Malaysia. Malaysia's police chief said the death of Nhaveen who was allegedly assaulted for being effeminate is being investigated as a murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC