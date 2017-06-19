Malaysia opens special court to handle sex crimes against children
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia on Thursday launched a special court to handle sexual crimes against children - the first such court in Southeast Asia, according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak. The existence of the court would help expedite cases related to sexual crimes against children, Najib said at the inauguration of the court at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya.
