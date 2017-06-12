Malaysia locates crashed fighter jet ...

Malaysia locates crashed fighter jet a day after pilots found dead

Malaysia's air force located on Friday the wreckage of a jet fighter that went missing during a training run, a day after the aircraft's two pilots were found dead in a forested area. An air force helicopter on a search and recovery mission found the British-made Hawk 108 in the Chukai district of the northeastern state of Terengganu, the Royal Malaysian Air Force said.

