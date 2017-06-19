Malaysia-Japan Bilateral Relations Offers Huge Potential - PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 -- The strengthening of bilateral economic relations between Malaysia and Japan offers huge potential for both countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. "Malaysia, with its diversified, robust and open economy is the perfect gateway to ASEAN for Japanese firms," he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bukit Bintang City Centre here today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.