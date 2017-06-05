Malaysia issues postal stamp featuring Hindu temple, Hindus urge other countries to follow
Hindus have commended Pos Malaysia Berhad for featuring Kuil Sri Kandaswamy Hindu temple of Brickfields area of Kuala Lumpur on a postal stamp. This 60 sen stamp shows the majestic Sri Kandaswamy Temple, which was inaugurated in 1902.
