Malaysia @ International Paris Airsho...

Malaysia @ International Paris Airshow 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

In conjunction with the International Paris Airshow 2017 which will be held from 18-23 June 2017, the National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Malaysia will be leading the Malaysian delegation to the event. Malaysia will have its very own 'Malaysia Chalet' which is a collaborative effort between MITI, MATRADE, MIDA, SME Corp. Malaysia and industry players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,658,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC