Malaysia @ International Paris Airshow 2017
In conjunction with the International Paris Airshow 2017 which will be held from 18-23 June 2017, the National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Malaysia will be leading the Malaysian delegation to the event. Malaysia will have its very own 'Malaysia Chalet' which is a collaborative effort between MITI, MATRADE, MIDA, SME Corp. Malaysia and industry players.
