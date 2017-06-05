Malaysia Hopes Qatar Crisis Will Be R...

Malaysia Hopes Qatar Crisis Will Be Resolved Quickly

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 -- Malaysia hopes the crisis involving Qatar and other Middle Eastern states will be resolved without delay. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was because unity was the foundation for regional and international progress.

Chicago, IL

