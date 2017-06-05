Malaysia Has To Face New Challenge Of Geopolitics - Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 -- Malaysia is monitoring closely the geopolitical developments taking place in the world so that decisions and measures taken are in accordance with the country's interests, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. The Prime Minister referred to the Gulf crisis, the threat of North Korea's ballistic missile tests and the United Kingdom elections that resulted in a hung parliament as some of the geopolitical uncertainties that had attracted worldwide attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.