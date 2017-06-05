Malaysia Has To Face New Challenge Of...

Malaysia Has To Face New Challenge Of Geopolitics - Najib

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 -- Malaysia is monitoring closely the geopolitical developments taking place in the world so that decisions and measures taken are in accordance with the country's interests, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. The Prime Minister referred to the Gulf crisis, the threat of North Korea's ballistic missile tests and the United Kingdom elections that resulted in a hung parliament as some of the geopolitical uncertainties that had attracted worldwide attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC