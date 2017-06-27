Malaysia Halal Council To Launch Framework By Year-end

By Nurul Hanis Izmir KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 --The Malaysia Halal Council expects to launch its framework, focusing on empowering local halal companies, making them visible globally and increasing the participation of Bumiputera entrepreneurs by year-end. Halal Industry Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Jamil Bidin said the Council, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was currently working on the framework that would drive Malaysia beyond its Global Halal Hub status in 2020.

