Malaysia enforces cap on foreign ownership of insurers' local units -sources

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Malaysia's central bank has asked foreign insurers to raise the proportion of local shareholders in their firms to at least 30 percent, under an initiative to lift domestic participation in the industry, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Foreign ownership of Malaysian insurers was set in 2009 at 70 percent - or more if the buyer could help consolidate and rationalise the industry.

