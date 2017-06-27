Malaysia decides to stop importing North Korean labor

Malaysia has decided to stop issuing work permits for North Korean laborers in the wake of the apparent assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Kuala Lumpur earlier this year, according to Malaysian government sources. Malaysia and North Korea used to have friendly relations, but they deteriorated sharply with the killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February.

