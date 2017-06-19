Malaysia Condemns Suicide Bombing Attack In Makkah
KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 -- Malaysia has condemned in the strongest terms yesterday's suicide bombing attack near the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in a Twitter posting expressed his sympathies to the Saudi government and its people and the 11 victims who were injured in the incident, which included police officers.
