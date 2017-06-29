Malaysia Committed In Stopping Human Trafficking -Najib
KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 --Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak Wednesday reiterated Malaysia's commitment to stop human trafficking. Malaysia's collective efforts in combating human trafficking locally and regionally was bearing fruit as the country improved its position in the international Trafficking in Persons Report 2017, Najib wrote on his Facebook posting.
