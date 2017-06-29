Malaysia Committed In Stopping Human ...

Malaysia Committed In Stopping Human Trafficking -Najib

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 --Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak Wednesday reiterated Malaysia's commitment to stop human trafficking. Malaysia's collective efforts in combating human trafficking locally and regionally was bearing fruit as the country improved its position in the international Trafficking in Persons Report 2017, Najib wrote on his Facebook posting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,122,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC