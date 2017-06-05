Malaysia-Britain Ties Unchanged Regardless Of Election Result - High Commissioner
KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 -- The relationship between Britain and Malaysia will be unchanged regardless of the outcome of the 2017 UK general election, which ended in a hung Parliament, said British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell. She said successive British governments had vested in the relationship with Malaysia and the commitment between the two countries in trade and investment, and ties in education were very strong.
