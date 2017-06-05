Malaysia B738 near Chennai on Jun 10th 2017, loss of cabin pressure

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800, registration 9M-MXD performing flight MH-180 from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai with 141 people and 7 crew, was enroute at FL360 about 140nm eastsoutheast of Chennai when the crew initiated an emergency descent to FL100 due to the loss of cabin pressure. The aircraft continued to Chennai for a safe landing about 35 minutes after leaving FL360.

