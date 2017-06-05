Malaysia April factory output up 4.2 ...

Malaysia April factory output up 4.2 pct y/y, below forecast

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Malaysia's industrial production in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, supported by strong growth in the manufacturing and food and beverage sectors. However, output growth for April was below a 4.8 percent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll and slower than the 4.6 percent increase in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC