Malaysia Airlines to convert 10 737 MAX 8s to new MAX 10 variant

35 min ago

Malaysia Airlines Berhad plans to convert 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s it has on order to the new 737 MAX 10 version, the company said June 21 at the Paris Air Show. The order is valued at nearly $1.3 billion at list prices.

