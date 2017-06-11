Malaysia Airlines Flight MH725 Experi...

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH725 Experiences Damaged Tyre, Lands Safely In Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 -- Malaysia Airlines Flight MH725 from Kuala Lumpur experienced a damaged tyre upon landing at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta amidst heavy rain today but the plane taxied safely, according to a statement published by the airline on its Facebook. It said no passengers or crew were injured.

Chicago, IL

