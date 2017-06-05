Malaysia: 9 Filipino militants senten...

Malaysia: 9 Filipino militants sentenced to death over incursion

Malaysian soldiers join an assault near the area where a stand-off with Filipino gunmen took place, at Kampung Tanduo in Lahad Datu. Source: AP A MALAYSIAN court on Thursday sentenced nine Filipino militants to death over their involvement in an incursion to reclaim the eastern state of Sabah.

