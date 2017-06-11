M-cyclist killed in collision

M-cyclist killed in collision

Kota Kinabalu: A man succumbed to his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a Toyota Hilux along Jalan UMS near Universiti Apartment 1, here, on Sunday. Kinny Mark Juareh , a 25-year-old Dusun from Sandakan who worked as a security guard, was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 9.21pm.

