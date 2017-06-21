Let married daughters perform - qing ...

Let married daughters perform - qing ming', Chinese families urged

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

THE Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia has urged Chinese families to let their married daughters perform the ritual for qing ming , Nanyang Siang Pau reported. Its president Tan Sri Pheng Yin Huah called on the Chinese to discard superstitious beliefs and treat their children fairly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC