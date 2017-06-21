Let married daughters perform - qing ming', Chinese families urged
THE Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia has urged Chinese families to let their married daughters perform the ritual for qing ming , Nanyang Siang Pau reported. Its president Tan Sri Pheng Yin Huah called on the Chinese to discard superstitious beliefs and treat their children fairly.
