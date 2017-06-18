KSM bounces back with huge profits Li...

KSM bounces back with huge profits Liow: MCA's co-op arm out of the woods

KUALA LUMPUR: Koperasi Serbaguna Malaysia Berhad has put its troubled past behind it, registering a huge jump in profits, says Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai. The MCA president said the party's cooperative arm was expected to do better in the coming years.

Chicago, IL

