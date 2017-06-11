Kedah government denies viral WhatsAp...

Kedah government denies viral WhatsApp message about three-month bonus

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has denied that it will give out a three-month Hari Raya bonus to all civil servants in the state. Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah on Sunday told reporters that the viral message was a political move to shame the state government.

Chicago, IL

