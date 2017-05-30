Joint patrols to target Asia's Islami...

Joint patrols to target Asia's Islamic militants

Yesterday Read more: Seattle Times

Malaysia said Saturday that it will work with the Philippines and Indonesia to conduct joint patrols in the Sulu Sea targeted at members of the Islamic State group. Malaysian Defense minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the trio will begin joint sea patrols later this month, in the area bounded by Sabah and the southern Philippines, where Islamic militants intend to "establish a caliphate."

Chicago, IL

