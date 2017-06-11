Japanese ramen shops prove popular in competitive Malaysian market
Famous Japanese ramen brands have been entering the Malaysian market one after another in recent years following the entry of sushi and shabu shabu hot pot restaurant chains in the Southeast Asian country. A recent visit to three ramen shops - Ippudo, Santouka and Bankara - and a Sukiya restaurant serving Japanese cuisine in Kuala Lumpur shows that they are quickly winning the hearts and mouths of Malaysian consumers.
