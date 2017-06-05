J-pop girl group Juice=Juice coming t...

J-pop girl group Juice=Juice coming to Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Japanese quintet girl group Juice=Juice is coming to Malaysia this year. - TheHive.Asia pic KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 - Japanese quintet girl group Juice=Juice has announced that Malaysia and Thailand will be included in their upcoming world tour titled "Juice=Juice Live Around Tour 2017".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC