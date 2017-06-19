Istana Negara Hosts Aidilfitri Feast

Istana Negara Hosts Aidilfitri Feast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 --The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, today attended an Aidilfitri feast at Istana Negara. The reception, held at the Main Banquet Hall of Istana Negara, was attended by members of the royalty, Cabinet ministers and foreign diplomats.

