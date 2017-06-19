Istana Negara Hosts Aidilfitri Feast
KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 --The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, today attended an Aidilfitri feast at Istana Negara. The reception, held at the Main Banquet Hall of Istana Negara, was attended by members of the royalty, Cabinet ministers and foreign diplomats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar '17
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC